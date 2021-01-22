Advertisement

Town hall held at MLK First Responder Campus in Ocala

Community leaders overseeing District 2 in west Ocala held a town hall meeting to hear from the people that live and work in the area.(WCJB)
By Julia Laude
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Since it’s inception, there has been a theme of unity at the MLK First Responder Campus in Ocala, and Thursday night that theme extended into the community.

Community leaders overseeing District 2 in west Ocala held a town hall meeting to hear from the people that live and work in the area.

The town hall took place at the community center located at the MLK First Responder Campus.

The meeting was organized by Ocala City Councilman Ire Bethea.

He oversees District 2, where the community center is located, which is considered an under served community.

“It’s been about eight months now and I want to share with my constituents in my district, are we moving forward, and not only share with them I want them the hare with me what they see, what they feel this community needs,” Bethea said.

Different community leaders were at the town hall, including Marion County School Board Member Eric Cummings.

He said he’d speak on different topics including how COVID-19 has impacted students in the area.

“Some lessons that we learned because of the pandemic as far as education, the west side of Ocala does not have the internet resources and things like that’s we learned some things and hopefully coming out of this we’ll get better, we’ll be better,” Cummings said.

Communication, and unity - a message that they hope will be carried on throughout west Ocala.

