Trio of “sleeping beauty” Putnam County teens arrested for armed robbery, among other charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three Putnam County robbers were caught napping by Deputies Thursday.

According to Putnam County deputies, early Thursday morning, 18-year-old Evin Nunez and two other teens robbed the Interlachen fast track, then robbed a Circle K in Palatka.

There, they stole the clerk’s jeep after crashing their Ford Explorer into the building.

The trio then drove to an isolated area of Hawthorne to get some rest.

Detectives tracked the GPS in the Jeep and found the trio fast asleep in the stolen vehicle.

They are all facing a multitude of robbery and firearm charges.

