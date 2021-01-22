Advertisement

Weekend Planner : 1/22/2021

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Museum of Natural History latest exhibit is Survival of the Slowest. It looks at animals that are slow, small or weak and how they can survive. Among other things, you can see a live sloth, hedgehog, iguana and more. It’s Saturday from 10 am to 4:30 pm. The exhibit stays until September 12th.

Next door at the Phillips Center, The Gainesville Orchestra returns tonight with its latest concert. Secrets of the Universe “Romance” starts off the New Year with the passionate sounds of Ottorino Respighi’s “Pines of Rome”. You can also enjoy Ravels romantic “Daphnis and Chloe” suite. It starts at 7:30 tonight.

Not too far away, the Gainesville Community Playhouse features its latest play, Eclipsed, starting tonight. It revolves around the captive wives of a Liberian rebel officer during Liberia’s civil war... and how the women survive hostile circumstances. Shows are tonight and Saturday night at 8 pm, with a matinee Sunday at 2.

In Marion County, if you like food & good music, check out Bluegrass and Barbecue. The event features live bluegrass music and a barbecue food truck, in addition to the work of local artists. It’s tonight from 6 to 9 at Tuscawilla Art Park in Ocala.

Finally, the Florida Bridal Expo is Sunday from 12:30 to 4 pm at the Hilton UF Conference Center in Gainesville.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Publix recalls several products over Listeria
A state lawmaker wants to rename a prominent North Central Florida highway after the outgoing...
A state lawmaker wants to rename a prominent North Central Florida highway after the outgoing president
Gainesville city commissioners approve Pedestrian Safety Ordinance, restricting panhandling
Gainesville city commissioners approve Pedestrian Safety Ordinance, restricting panhandling
Appointments can be booked on Publix’s vaccine page. No appointments can be made over the phone...
Publix makes more COVID-19 vaccine appointments available in Marion County
For the friends and families of Sophia Lambert, and 18-year old Maggie Paxton who was hit and...
Mother of daughter killed on University Avenue speaks out, following second student’s death

Latest News

Move Over Campaign
Florida Highway Patrol drives home “Move Over” campaign
International cave rescue diving team are helping Gilchrist County Sheriff's find a missing diver
International cave rescue diving team are helping Gilchrist County Sheriff's find a missing diver
According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, there have been more than 550 COVID-19 related...
Funeral homes forced to adapt during COVID-19 pandemic
The Weekend Planner : 1/22/2021
The Weekend Planner : 1/22/2021