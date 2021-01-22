Advertisement

Weekend Planner

Weekend Planner
Weekend Planner(WCJB)
By Mike Potter
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone!

If you’re like me and feel like a sloth on Saturday mornings, you might want to head to the Florida Museum of Natural History. The museum’s latest exhibit is Survival of the Slowest. It looks at animals that are slow, small or weak and how they can survive. Among other things, you can see a live sloth, hedgehog, iguana and more. It’s Saturday from 10 am to 4:30 pm. The exhibit stays until September 12th.

Next door at the Phillips Center, The Gainesville Orchestra returns tonight with its latest concert. Secrets of the Universe “Romance” starts off the New Year with the passionate sounds of Ottorino Respighi’s “Pines of Rome”. You can also enjoy Ravels romantic “Daphnis and Chloe” suite. It starts at 7:30 tonight.

Not too far away, the Gainesville Community Playhouse features its latest play, Eclipsed, starting tonight. It revolves around the captive wives of a Liberian rebel officer during Liberia’s civil war... and how the women survive hostile circumstances. Shows are tonight and Saturday night at 8 pm, with a matinee Sunday at 2.

In Marion County, if you like food & good music, check out Bluegrass and Barbecue. The event features live bluegrass music and a barbecue food truck, in addition to the work of local artists. It’s tonight from 6 to 9 at Tuscawilla Art Park in Ocala.

Finally, the Florida Bridal Expo is Sunday from 12:30 to 4 pm at the Hilton UF Conference Center in Gainesville.

Enjoy your weekend!

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Publix recalls several products over Listeria
A state lawmaker wants to rename a prominent North Central Florida highway after the outgoing...
A state lawmaker wants to rename a prominent North Central Florida highway after the outgoing president
For the friends and families of Sophia Lambert, and 18-year old Maggie Paxton who was hit and...
Mother of daughter killed on University Avenue speaks out, following second student’s death
UPDATE: Two arrested for killing a man in a robbery at Linton Oaks, more arrests anticipated
Gainesville city commissioners approve Pedestrian Safety Ordinance, restricting panhandling
Gainesville city commissioners approve Pedestrian Safety Ordinance, restricting panhandling

Latest News

Veterans express opinions on COVID-19 vaccine process at Malcom Randall VA Medical Center
ALL OUT: The VA has administered, scheduled all of its first supply of the COVID-19 vaccine
Dane Stevens of Summerfield is being charged with 20 counts of possession of ten or more child...
Summerfield man arrested for possessing child pornography
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says that the Publix Vaccination Program is expanding due to its...
Florida begins to restrict COVID vaccine to state residents
Zero Waste Week: Gainesville reuse stores promote sustainability
Zero Waste Week: Gainesville reuse stores promote sustainability