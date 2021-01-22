Weekend Planner

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone!

If you’re like me and feel like a sloth on Saturday mornings, you might want to head to the Florida Museum of Natural History. The museum’s latest exhibit is Survival of the Slowest. It looks at animals that are slow, small or weak and how they can survive. Among other things, you can see a live sloth, hedgehog, iguana and more. It’s Saturday from 10 am to 4:30 pm. The exhibit stays until September 12th.

Next door at the Phillips Center, The Gainesville Orchestra returns tonight with its latest concert. Secrets of the Universe “Romance” starts off the New Year with the passionate sounds of Ottorino Respighi’s “Pines of Rome”. You can also enjoy Ravels romantic “Daphnis and Chloe” suite. It starts at 7:30 tonight.

Not too far away, the Gainesville Community Playhouse features its latest play, Eclipsed, starting tonight. It revolves around the captive wives of a Liberian rebel officer during Liberia’s civil war... and how the women survive hostile circumstances. Shows are tonight and Saturday night at 8 pm, with a matinee Sunday at 2.

In Marion County, if you like food & good music, check out Bluegrass and Barbecue. The event features live bluegrass music and a barbecue food truck, in addition to the work of local artists. It’s tonight from 6 to 9 at Tuscawilla Art Park in Ocala.

Finally, the Florida Bridal Expo is Sunday from 12:30 to 4 pm at the Hilton UF Conference Center in Gainesville.

Enjoy your weekend!

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.