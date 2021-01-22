West Ocala residents took part in a community town hall event

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of West Ocala gathered Thursday evening to talk about how to improve their neighborhoods.

The event was held at the MLK First Responders Campus and was organized by City Council Member Ire Bethea.

At the meeting Bethea thanked residents for approving the Penny Sales Tax.

He also discussed the need to make sure vacant properties are not staying empty.

Ocala City Manager Sandra Wilson spoke on the need to get teens involved in the community.

State Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson voiced her support of legalizing recreational marijuana.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.