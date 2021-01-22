Advertisement

West Ocala residents took part in a community town hall event

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of West Ocala gathered Thursday evening to talk about how to improve their neighborhoods.

The event was held at the MLK First Responders Campus and was organized by City Council Member Ire Bethea.

At the meeting Bethea thanked residents for approving the Penny Sales Tax.

He also discussed the need to make sure vacant properties are not staying empty.

Ocala City Manager Sandra Wilson spoke on the need to get teens involved in the community.

State Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson voiced her support of legalizing recreational marijuana.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Publix recalls several products over Listeria
A state lawmaker wants to rename a prominent North Central Florida highway after the outgoing...
A state lawmaker wants to rename a prominent North Central Florida highway after the outgoing president
For the friends and families of Sophia Lambert, and 18-year old Maggie Paxton who was hit and...
Mother of daughter killed on University Avenue speaks out, following second student’s death
Fatal accident on I-75 shuts down southbound lanes for several hours
Fatal accident on I-75 shuts down southbound lanes for several hours
UPDATE: Two arrested for killing a man in a robbery at Linton Oaks, more arrests anticipated

Latest News

Gainesville city commissioners approve Pedestrian Safety Ordinance, restricting panhandling
Gainesville city commissioners approve Pedestrian Safety Ordinance, restricting panhandling
Leader of Gainesville advocacy group dies
Leader of Gainesville advocacy group dies
Columbia County Commissioners are ready to join a Utility Advisory Committee with Lake City
Columbia County commissioners are ready to join a Utility Advisory Committee with Lake City
Mother of a hit and run victim pleads with Gainesville city commissioners to make changes on...
Mother of a hit-and-run victim pleads with Gainesville city commissioners to make changes