Zero Waste Week: Gainesville reuse stores promote sustainability

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’ve all heard the saying reuse, reduce, recycle, but a group of organizations and businesses in Gainesville are teaming up to take the phrase to another level.

Nothing in nature is wasted -- thats the theme of Zero Waste Week kicking off this Sunday and running through Jan. 30. The Repurpose Project, Life Unplastic, and Zero Waste Gainesville, are teaming up to make this happen.

Topics broken up throughout the seven days include: reducing waste, recycling, buying more durable products, reusing and composting.

Director of Zero Waste at the Repurpose Project, Amanda Waddle, said she hopes families, businesses and schools all get involved in this free virtual event.

“We consider everything resources and we do not want these resources to go to a landfill, instead we want to keep them in the system circulating much like what happens in nature,” said Waddle. “We really wanna get the education out there that this is a community wide event, we’re all part of zero waste.”

On Friday, over 10 different reuse and thrift stores in Gainesville, including the repurpose project, will be participating in buy used day.

The Executive Director at the Repurpose Project, Sarah Goff, said buying reused isn’t just a way to save money, but a way to save the environment too.

“Thrift stores do a great job with a lot of different materials, but the repurpose project focuses on a lot of materials that are overlooked and we see there is so much potential in capturing the reusable materials and putting them back into use instead of throwing them away,” said Goff.

Each store will run a special promotion encouraging shoppers to support the circular economy.

For more information on this event and how to register click here.

