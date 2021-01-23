Bradford County Sheriff’s Office warns people about phone scams

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Bradford County Sheriff’s office is warning people about a phone scam.

According to deputies, they have gotten two complaints about the elderly being scammed to withdraw money for people posing as a lawyer or bails bondsman saying their grandchild was involved in a crash or arrested.

One woman was tricked into giving the scammer more than $5,000.

They say the scammers ask people to wire transfer money.

Deputies advise anyone who gets the call, to notify law enforcement.

