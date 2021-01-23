Buchholz girls edge Trenton at buzzer, 37-34

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In a matchup of girls basketball teams with a combined record of 27-6, Buchholz took down Trenton, 37-34 on Friday as Bobcat guard Toni Mack drilled a game-winning three-pointer as time expired.

The Bobcats improve to 11-3 with the victory while the Tigers fall to 17-4. The buzzer-beater came seconds after Trenton’s Jordan Douglas tied the game with a three of her own.

In other high school basketball action, the Hawthorne boys defeated Palatka, 60-50, pulling away in the fourth quarter. The Hornets are now 10-5 with their seventh win in the last eight games.

