Communities impacted by hurricane Irma receive funding

By WCJB STAFF
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 100 million dollars in infrastructure awards are going to communities impacted by hurricane Irma, and of that millions are coming to North Central Florida.

Columbia County is receiving the 2 largest awards at $8,37,6376.25

The projects both address reoccurring flooding issues.

1.5 million dollars will be use by Palataka to improve drainage. Cross City will receive $994,622.59 to install a drainage pipe.

Finally, Gainesville is slated to receive $512,073 to improve an eroding creek bed.

