Gainesville Girl Scouts host “Mega Drop” for troops to launch the cookie selling season

By Camille Syed
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Although the season is a little different this year, Girl scout troops are ready and excited to sell their famous cookies to the Gainesville community.

The organization kicked the year off with a “Mega Drop” for troops to safely load up on the famous cookies. Troops placed their orders weeks in advanced. As they pulled up, volunteers and girl scouts filled their trunks with hundreds of boxes.

Troops may not have as many locations in front of your favorite stores but they will have some different opportunities.

“This year we are doing an increase in our digital sales of our cookies and we also have new drive thru booths that you’re going to see in the coming weeks,” explained Girl Scout Representative, Lizzy Mapes. “All sorts of new innovative ways for girls to participate in cookie sales while still staying safe.”

Regardless of the pandemic, Girl Scout, Darian Pisano, is looking forward to this year.

“I hope that the troops raise a lot of money for different events that they’re doing this year,” expressed Pisano. “I know we’re saving to go to Europe so we’re really excited for cookie season.”

Your favorite girl scout cookies are available on Grubhub.

