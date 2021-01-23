Gainesville man charged with burglary and credit card fraud

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after committing multiple burglaries Friday night.

According to Gainesville Police, 34-year-old Detron Howell stole a wallet from an unlocked car on NW 3rd Ave.

Howell used stolen credit cards to buy more than $300 worth of goods from Target, Winn Dixie, Krispy Kreme and a fourth store. He is being charged with burglary and credit card fraud.

According to police, there were at least three other similar burglaries in the same area on Friday.

