Advertisement

Gainesville man charged with burglary and credit card fraud

Howell used stolen credit cards to buy more than 300 dollars worth of goods from Target,...
Howell used stolen credit cards to buy more than 300 dollars worth of goods from Target, Winn-Dixie, and Krispy Kreme.(WCJB File)
By WCJB STAFF
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after committing multiple burglaries Friday night.

According to Gainesville Police, 34-year-old Detron Howell stole a wallet from an unlocked car on NW 3rd Ave.

Howell used stolen credit cards to buy more than $300 worth of goods from Target, Winn Dixie, Krispy Kreme and a fourth store. He is being charged with burglary and credit card fraud.

According to police, there were at least three other similar burglaries in the same area on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

About 6 in 10 older Americans don’t know when or where to get a COVID-19 vaccine, study finds.
Florida unveils telephone appointment system for vaccine
Gainesville city commissioners approve Pedestrian Safety Ordinance, restricting panhandling
Gainesville city commissioners approve Pedestrian Safety Ordinance, restricting panhandling
Appointments can be booked on Publix’s vaccine page. No appointments can be made over the phone...
Publix makes more COVID-19 vaccine appointments available in Marion County
Two crashes along University Avenue that killed two UF students just one month apart have...
Mother of a hit-and-run victim pleads with Gainesville city commissioners to make changes
Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing underwater diver in northeast...
DEVELOPING: Diver missing in Gilchrist County

Latest News

Clouds remain overnight
AJ Evening Forecast
Gainesville Girl Scouts host “Mega Drop” for troops
Gainesville Girl Scouts host “Mega Drop” for troops to launch the cookie selling season
High Springs residents overjoyed after drive-by free food giveaway
High Springs residents overjoyed after drive-by free food giveaway
Local ranch offers horse training
Local ranch offers horse training