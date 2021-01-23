Advertisement

High Springs residents overjoyed after drive-by free food giveaway

By Camille Syed
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sunrise in high springs was met with people getting help from a local group. The city of High Springs and Farm Share teamed up for a drive through distribution that fed more than 500 households.

All residents had to do was pop their trunk and volunteers filled their car with bags of food and toys for kids.

“COVID-19 has exacerbated the fact that their are so many people in our community that are food insecure,” said city Public Information Officer, Kevin Mangan. “So, the goal to try to do these farm share programs more often is to really help those people in our community.”

High springs residents can expect the giveaway every three to four months. Farm share representative, Alex Hagan, wanted the community to know they are always there to help those who may not be able to make it to the store.

“Due to COVID, everybody can’t venture back and forth to the store and stuff and they’re limited options,” explained Hagan. “So we’re bringing them some healthy fruits and vegetables and meat.”

Residents were also given chicken, shrimp, juice and cleaning products. Despite the line of cars, families said the blessing was worth the wait.

“It’s so thoughtful, very kind,” expressed attendee, Kim Hart. It’s almost emotional actually. We got here about an hour and a half early and it was already down the line a lot of people are needing help”

Helping the community is exactly what City Commissioner Byran Williams said it’s all about.

“During the time that we’re in now, people need food,” said Williams. “My motto is this is not for the needy, it’s for those who eat.”

Therefore, everyone is welcome.

