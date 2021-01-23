Advertisement

Kindergartners stand in solidarity, inspired by swearing-in of Vice President Kamala Harris

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As former senator Kamala Harris stood up ready to be sworn in as the country’s first female, first black, and first Asian-American Vice President Wednesday, four South Bend kindergartners also stood up, hand-in-hand, in solidarity.

“We just put it on. We just wanted to have an educational moment and those girls just walked over, held hands, and I jumped over and I was like I had to take a picture of this. It was just so pure,” El Campito Child Development Center teacher Margaret Long says.

One of those little girls was Sara Hernandez Bastine and like her friends, she says her dreams are big, ”I want to be a teacher”, and bold just like her new vice president.

“Do you want to be like that one day?” Sara was asked. “Yes”, she firmly replied.

“It was awesome. It just shows how young students take in what we’re doing and it was just so pure. It was just them all by themselves taking in that moment together,” Long says.

The El Campito Child Development Center says turning on the inauguration was an opportunity to educate their students. However, after watching what these girls did together, on their own, it proved to be a teaching moment for everyone.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Publix recalls several products over Listeria
About 6 in 10 older Americans don’t know when or where to get a COVID-19 vaccine, study finds.
Florida unveils telephone appointment system for vaccine
A state lawmaker wants to rename a prominent North Central Florida highway after the outgoing...
A state lawmaker wants to rename a prominent North Central Florida highway after the outgoing president
Gainesville city commissioners approve Pedestrian Safety Ordinance, restricting panhandling
Gainesville city commissioners approve Pedestrian Safety Ordinance, restricting panhandling
Appointments can be booked on Publix’s vaccine page. No appointments can be made over the phone...
Publix makes more COVID-19 vaccine appointments available in Marion County

Latest News

Move Over Campaign
Florida Highway Patrol drives home “Move Over” campaign
International cave rescue diving team are helping Gilchrist County Sheriff's find a missing diver
International cave rescue diving team are helping Gilchrist County Sheriff's find a missing diver
this weekend planner
Weekend Planner : 1/22/2021
According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, there have been more than 550 COVID-19 related...
Funeral homes forced to adapt during COVID-19 pandemic
The Weekend Planner : 1/22/2021
The Weekend Planner : 1/22/2021