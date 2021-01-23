Local ranch offers horse training

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) -A small group of horse owners in Citra spent their Saturday learning some new skills on horseback at Pear Tree Ranch.

The small family-owned ranch runs day-long classes for interested horse owners on the weekends and some longer ones during the week. The ranch also offers classes that can even be four- to five-days long in length.

Four people learned from ranch owner and operator Jake Biernbaum from ten a.m. to four in the afternoon. Today’s classes included the teaching of skills like turning and backing up. Both are important skills that are need when horses work with herds of cattle.

Birenbaum says they offer classes on specific topics year-round to horse owners of all experience levels.

”We have a lot of variety that we do. These one-day classes, like ‘cows, cows cows’ we are doing today. We host, we try to something once a weekend or every other week, so that way through the year people have a lot of fun different things to do,” Birenbaum said.

The cows were brought out later in the day for more hands-on training.The last time that Biernbaum taught his “Cows, cows, cows” horse training class he actually got a new addition to his ranch.

“We had one of the cows lay down and have a baby right in the middle of he clinic... now we have a new baby Noel, a little calf in the bunch,” Biernbaum laughingly explained.

To see when more classes are available visit Pear Tree Ranch’ Facebook account or website.

