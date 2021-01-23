Man behind bars after stabbing his wife

LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) -A Bradford County resident is behind bars after deputies say he stabbed his wife. Early this morning deputies were called to the Budget Inn Motel in Lawtey on reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived they say 28 year old Kaleb Robbins was standing over the victim with a knife in his hands.

Officers used a taser and physically restrained Robbins, he is behind held at the Bradford County Jail on no bond.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

