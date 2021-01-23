Man behind bars after stabbing his wife
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) -A Bradford County resident is behind bars after deputies say he stabbed his wife. Early this morning deputies were called to the Budget Inn Motel in Lawtey on reports of a stabbing.
When they arrived they say 28 year old Kaleb Robbins was standing over the victim with a knife in his hands.
Officers used a taser and physically restrained Robbins, he is behind held at the Bradford County Jail on no bond.
The victim is expected to make a full recovery.
