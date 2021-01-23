Advertisement

Man behind bars after stabbing his wife

28 year old Kaleb Robbins was standing over the victim with a knife in his hands. Officers used...
28 year old Kaleb Robbins was standing over the victim with a knife in his hands. Officers used a taser and physically restrained Robbins.(WCJB File)
By WCJB STAFF
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) -A Bradford County resident is behind bars after deputies say he stabbed his wife. Early this morning deputies were called to the Budget Inn Motel in Lawtey on reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived they say 28 year old Kaleb Robbins was standing over the victim with a knife in his hands.

Officers used a taser and physically restrained Robbins, he is behind held at the Bradford County Jail on no bond.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Publix recalls several products over Listeria
About 6 in 10 older Americans don’t know when or where to get a COVID-19 vaccine, study finds.
Florida unveils telephone appointment system for vaccine
A state lawmaker wants to rename a prominent North Central Florida highway after the outgoing...
A state lawmaker wants to rename a prominent North Central Florida highway after the outgoing president
Gainesville city commissioners approve Pedestrian Safety Ordinance, restricting panhandling
Gainesville city commissioners approve Pedestrian Safety Ordinance, restricting panhandling
Appointments can be booked on Publix’s vaccine page. No appointments can be made over the phone...
Publix makes more COVID-19 vaccine appointments available in Marion County

Latest News

Move Over Campaign
Florida Highway Patrol drives home “Move Over” campaign
International cave rescue diving team are helping Gilchrist County Sheriff's find a missing diver
International cave rescue diving team are helping Gilchrist County Sheriff's find a missing diver
this weekend planner
Weekend Planner : 1/22/2021
According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, there have been more than 550 COVID-19 related...
Funeral homes forced to adapt during COVID-19 pandemic