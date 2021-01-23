New summer youth employment program for teens announced in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some teenagers in Ocala will get the chance to learn valuable life skills, while making money. Ocala city leaders announced their 2021 summer youth employment program, or Ocala future leaders academy.

25 teens will be chosen to learn personal and professional skills, along with financial and technical education.

Those in the program will be paid $10 an hour for 20-25 hours of work weekly.

The link to apply : https://www.ocalafl.org/government/city-departments-a-h/human-resources-risk-management/employment

