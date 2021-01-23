Santa Fe College teams off and running in 2021

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The athletic programs at Santa Fe College made a long-awaited return to competition this week as teams across the NJCAA adapt to the changes necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Saints’ men’s basketball team used a 23-4 first half run to roll past Florida Gateway College in Friday’s season opener, 92-55. Bradley Douglas led Santa Fe with 15 points. The Saints are back in action at home Saturday at 4 p.m. versus Palm Beach State College.

Santa Fe’s volleyball team also debuted its spring season on Friday, sweeping Lake-Sumter State College, 25-23, 25-20, 25-21. Madison Sheffield led the Saints with 17 kills and Kassidy Bolling put down 14 of her own.

