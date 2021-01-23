Advertisement

Santa Fe College teams off and running in 2021

Men’s hoops team routs FGC in opener
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The athletic programs at Santa Fe College made a long-awaited return to competition this week as teams across the NJCAA adapt to the changes necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Saints’ men’s basketball team used a 23-4 first half run to roll past Florida Gateway College in Friday’s season opener, 92-55. Bradley Douglas led Santa Fe with 15 points. The Saints are back in action at home Saturday at 4 p.m. versus Palm Beach State College.

Santa Fe’s volleyball team also debuted its spring season on Friday, sweeping Lake-Sumter State College, 25-23, 25-20, 25-21. Madison Sheffield led the Saints with 17 kills and Kassidy Bolling put down 14 of her own.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

About 6 in 10 older Americans don’t know when or where to get a COVID-19 vaccine, study finds.
Florida unveils telephone appointment system for vaccine
Gainesville city commissioners approve Pedestrian Safety Ordinance, restricting panhandling
Gainesville city commissioners approve Pedestrian Safety Ordinance, restricting panhandling
Appointments can be booked on Publix’s vaccine page. No appointments can be made over the phone...
Publix makes more COVID-19 vaccine appointments available in Marion County
Two crashes along University Avenue that killed two UF students just one month apart have...
Mother of a hit-and-run victim pleads with Gainesville city commissioners to make changes
Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing underwater diver in northeast...
DEVELOPING: Diver missing in Gilchrist County

Latest News

Buchholz H.S., Friday
Buchholz girls edge Trenton at buzzer, 37-34
1A programs compete against bigger schools on Friday
HS Hoops roundup
Santa Fe claims 37-point win
Saints rip Wolves, 92-55
Adrian and Darian Ingram, Keeli Zingaro, and Lillian Wilkerson all signed their letter of...
Four Tigers commit to play Division 1 softball