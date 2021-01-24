Advertisement

Death being investigated in Putnam County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a death in Satsuma.

According to deputies, they got a call from people Saturday evening that they had not seen the person who died for a few days at their Magnolia Trails home.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found a body inside.

Nobody else was in the house, but deputies do not suspect foul.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also involved in the investigation.

