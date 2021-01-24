Advertisement

Former University of Florida football player arrested on battery charges(File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Former University of Florida football player Luke Ancrum was arrested in Gainesville Friday night.

Ancrum is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault without intent to kill, aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

He is currently in the Alachua County Jail on a $130,000 bond.

Ancrum played for the Gators from 2015 to 2019. He recorded 37 tackles in 41 games while starting three games.

