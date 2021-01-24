Gainesville community remembers media legend Larry King

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -With a career that spanned more than half a century, Larry King is considered a legend by many for his live talk shows and honest personality. Gainesville resident Linda Awbrey remembers him as a great influence to students.

Awbrey was coordinating the Gainesville High Class of 2007′s graduation when one of the students begged her to let her grandfather give the commencement speech. She was shocked to not only learn King was her grandfather but he cleared his schedule and was excited to deliver the speech. He told the class although times were rough for him when he was their age; they can do whatever they put their mind to.

“He could have thrown in the towel and said I’m just going to hang out and not achieve anything but he chose to make something of himself,” added Awbrey. “He said I knew I was a people person and I knew I had to do something to interact with people and if you’re sitting out there in the audience today and thinking that you can’t make it you’re wrong.”

King was 87 years old when he passed Saturday morning. While he was hospitalized last month with COVID-19, the family is not reporting the cause of death.

