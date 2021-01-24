Advertisement

Marion County wins tourism award for 27th time

Marion County wins tourism award for 27th time
Marion County wins tourism award for 27th time(Ocala/Marion County Visitors and Convention Bureau)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion Co. was recognized for their efforts in promoting tourism throughout the area.

The county was given the Silver Award in tourism advocacy as part of the 2020 Flagler awards.

The awards are part of Visit Florida’s effort to showcase the work of tourism partners.

Marion county won the award for their use of incorporating people that live in their county in their tourism photo shoots.

This gives the counties tourism department 27 awards since 2013.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

About 6 in 10 older Americans don’t know when or where to get a COVID-19 vaccine, study finds.
Florida unveils telephone appointment system for vaccine
Gainesville city commissioners approve Pedestrian Safety Ordinance, restricting panhandling
Gainesville city commissioners approve Pedestrian Safety Ordinance, restricting panhandling
Appointments can be booked on Publix’s vaccine page. No appointments can be made over the phone...
Publix makes more COVID-19 vaccine appointments available in Marion County
Two crashes along University Avenue that killed two UF students just one month apart have...
Mother of a hit-and-run victim pleads with Gainesville city commissioners to make changes
Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing underwater diver in northeast...
DEVELOPING: Diver missing in Gilchrist County

Latest News

Clouds remain Sunday
AJ Overnight Forecast
According to deputies, they got a call from people Saturday evening that they had not seen the...
Death being investigated in Putnam County
BSO warns people about phone scams
BSO warns people about phone scams
Summer youth program for teens launches in Ocala
Summer youth program for teens launches in Ocala