Marion County wins tourism award for 27th time

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion Co. was recognized for their efforts in promoting tourism throughout the area.

The county was given the Silver Award in tourism advocacy as part of the 2020 Flagler awards.

The awards are part of Visit Florida’s effort to showcase the work of tourism partners.

Marion county won the award for their use of incorporating people that live in their county in their tourism photo shoots.

This gives the counties tourism department 27 awards since 2013.

