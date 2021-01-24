Ocala SunTran Agency looking for rider feedback in survery
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re in Ocala, Suntran Transit Agency wants to know how they can improve the city’s bus system.
The agency is opening a survey to see how they can better serve those who use the city busses.
Questions include what riders want to see improved on individual routes and the transit system as a whole.
It’s available to riders when they get on a bus, online or at the Ocala main transfer station.
You can find the link to the survey here.
