Ocala SunTran Agency looking for rider feedback in survery

Questions include what riders want to see improved on individual routes and the transit system...
Questions include what riders want to see improved on individual routes and the transit system as a whole.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re in Ocala, Suntran Transit Agency wants to know how they can improve the city’s bus system.

The agency is opening a survey to see how they can better serve those who use the city busses.

Questions include what riders want to see improved on individual routes and the transit system as a whole.

It’s available to riders when they get on a bus, online or at the Ocala main transfer station.

You can find the link to the survey here.

