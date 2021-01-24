Reddick derby offers big money prize

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) -

A derby in Reddick offered big money for a small profile event Sunday afternoon.

Local Champions Tour hosted the event at Sweet Dixie South for riders of all ages with a $2,500 prize on the line.

A field of over 100 riders from Saturday was narrowed down to just 25 on Sunday.

The riders had to show great skill in navigating the challenging course.

“It will be a lot of fun. I’m very ecstatic,” Ronnie Reimer, the owner of Local Champions Tour said. “This is the very first time that we do a jumper derby, usually, we are strictly jumpers, but this is going to be exciting. We had the mini-derby yesterday and people really loved it.”

Obstacles included jumps shaped like bicycles and other features like lollipops.

The winner of Sunday’s derby was Leigh Nanda and her horse Casper.

