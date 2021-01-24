Advertisement

Reddick derby offers big money prize

By Camron Lunn
Published: Jan. 24, 2021
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) -

A derby in Reddick offered big money for a small profile event Sunday afternoon.

Local Champions Tour hosted the event at Sweet Dixie South for riders of all ages with a $2,500 prize on the line.

A field of over 100 riders from Saturday was narrowed down to just 25 on Sunday.

The riders had to show great skill in navigating the challenging course.

“It will be a lot of fun. I’m very ecstatic,” Ronnie Reimer, the owner of Local Champions Tour said. “This is the very first time that we do a jumper derby, usually, we are strictly jumpers, but this is going to be exciting. We had the mini-derby yesterday and people really loved it.”

Obstacles included jumps shaped like bicycles and other features like lollipops.

The winner of Sunday’s derby was Leigh Nanda and her horse Casper.

Visit the Local Champions Tour website to see when the next derby or event will be.

