ALERT: Scheduling of COVID-19 vaccinations resumes in Levy County

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Health in Levy County has opened up scheduling for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Scheduling int he county resumed at noon on Jan. 25.

The last time Levy County DOH reopened its scheduling, the slots were filled within a few hours.

This round of scheduling is still for those individuals that are at least 65-years-old, front line health care workers and first responders. To secure an appointment individuals are asked to call 352-486-5300.

Scheduling will continue until vaccine allotments are depleted.

If you haven’t registered for text notifications you can sign up by texting LEVYVACCINE to 888777

