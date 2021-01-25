Advertisement

ALERT: Scheduling of COVID-19 vaccinations resumes in Levy County

About 6 in 10 older Americans don’t know when or where to get a COVID-19 vaccine, study finds.
About 6 in 10 older Americans don't know when or where to get a COVID-19 vaccine, study finds.(Source: CNN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Health in Levy County has opened up scheduling for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Scheduling int he county resumed at noon on Jan. 25.

RELATED STORY:  Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

The last time Levy County DOH reopened its scheduling, the slots were filled within a few hours.

This round of scheduling is still for those individuals that are at least 65-years-old, front line health care workers and first responders. To secure an appointment individuals are asked to call 352-486-5300.

Scheduling will continue until vaccine allotments are depleted.

If you haven’t registered for text notifications you can sign up by texting LEVYVACCINE to 888777

Latest Forecast
University of Florida researchers study transmission of COVID-19 within households
University of Florida researchers study transmission of COVID-19 within households, children more likely to spread
