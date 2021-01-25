DEVELOPING: GPD investigating another crash involving a pedestrian on University Ave.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) Gainesville Police is investigating another car crash involving a pedestrian on University Ave.

GPD and the medical examiner’s office are on the scene of an accident that occurred on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on NW 29th St. and NW 28th Terrace on University - right between the two roads is where the incident occurred. All traffic is currently being diverted away from the scene; drivers can go down NW 30th St. and SW 28th Terrace.

According to TV20′s Dylan Lyons, one vehicle is on its side and it appears the car hit a utility pole.

The crash occurred just 1.4 miles away from where Sophia Lambert was killed less than ten days ago, after a car hit her and four other students on the sidewalk.

TV20 is on the scene and will continue to have more information on this developing story.

Gainesville Police are investigating a crash on University Avenue involving a pedestrian. A car is on its side and an electrical pole is damaged. The medical examiner just arrived on scene. This crash occurred just 1.4 miles away from where Sophia Lambert was killed. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/NzGHZy6JLJ — Dylan Lyons (@DylanLyonsNews) January 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.