Dollar General employee arrested for inappropriately touching a minor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man working at a Dollar General in North Central Florida is behind bars after inappropriately touching a young girl’s back-side.

Julio Tirado Perez was arrested Sunday by Gainesville police.

According to the GPD, a girl under the age of 12 was shopping in the Dollar General on NW 13th St., near Gainesville High School.

She asked Perez, an employee at the store, to help her reach some soap on a high shelf. The report says that the 32-year-old retrieved the soap with one hand and used the other to touch the right buttocks. The incident was caught on camera. Perez denied he touched the girl on her backside, saying he may have touched her lower back.

Perez is charged with lewd or lascivious molestation.

