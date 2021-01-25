Gators officially announce the hire of Jules Montinar

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida football has officially announced the hire of Jules Montinar.

Montinar joins the Gators after one season as USF’s cornerbacks coach/recruiting coordinator.

“We are excited to welcome Jules and his family to Florida,” Coach Mullen said. “His experience recruiting in the state and familiarity in the conference will be a huge asset to our program.”

Montinar began his coaching career at his alma mater, Eastern Kentucky in 2008. The Naples, Fla. native then made stops at Alabama and Georgia. Montinar then joined head coach Jeff Scott’s first Bulls staff as cornerbacks coach/recruiting coordinator last season.

USF finished the season ranked 50th in the American Athletic Conference in pass defense (229 ypg) and second with 10 interceptions.

Here is a comprehensive look at Montinar’s resume sent by the UAA at the University of Florida:

Georgia (2019)

Montinar spent the 2019 season as a defensive quality control assistant at Georgia. The Bulldogs completed a 12-2 season and secured a top five national ranking with a 26-14 Sugar Bowl victory over Baylor.

Texas State (2016-18)Montinar spent three seasons at Texas State (2016-18), adding special teams coordinator duties in 2018 while serving as cornerbacks coach during his tenure. The Bobcats’ kick return defense jumped from 108th to 14th in the national rankings while their kick return offense leapt from 125th to 52nd and their punt return average went from 68th to 32nd in his one season leading the special teams. Texas State ranked among the nation’s top 40 teams in rushing defense in 2017 after allowing 141.7 yards per game and was 43rd in third-down defense, allowing a 36.1 conversion percentage.

Montinar established himself as an elite recruiter while in San Marcos, earning 247Sports’ 2017 Sun Belt Recruiter of the Year honors, serving as the primary recruiter for eight recruits in the class and spending considerable time recruiting the state of Florida.

James Madison (2014-15)

Montinar’s JMU cornerbacks broke up 59 passes, collected 14 interceptions (returning six of them for touchdowns) and forced and recovered eight fumbles in 2015, collecting 22 turnovers and scoring seven touchdowns in all. The Dukes’ corners led the FCS with four pick-sixes in 2014. Montinar helped produce all-conference cornerback Taylor Reynolds, who earned first-team honors in 2015 and second-team in 2014.

Alabama (2012-13)

Montinar spent two years working as a graduate assistant at Alabama (2012-13), working alongside Nick Saban and Kirby Smart coaching the defense. In his first year, the Crimson Tide won the 2013 BCS National Championship Game after beating Notre Dame, 42-14, in Miami. The 2012 Tide defense posted four shutouts and held six opponents to 10 points or less while leading the nation in rush defense, total defense and scoring defense. He also helped Alabama finish the 2013 season with an 11-2 record and earn a berth to the 2014 Sugar Bowl.

Montinar also served as a graduate assistant at Purdue (2011) and prior to that was a defensive backs coach and assistant special teams coach at Lake Erie College (2010). He began his coaching career working with linebackers and defensive ends at his alma mater, Eastern Kentucky (2008-09). While there, he took part in the NFL’s summer coaching internship program with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2007 and 2008.

