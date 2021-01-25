Levy County man arrested for sexually assaulting minor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Levy County man is behind bars after being accused of raping a minor.

Levy County sheriff deputies arrested Adam Hillis on Monday for sexual battery. The victim told deputies the 28-year-old touched her in inappropriate areas multiple times, penetrated her, and forced her to touch him in inappropriate ways on Sept. 5, 2020.

Investigators made the arrest after finding text messages between the victim and Hillis. According to the police report, the victim begged Hillis to “never touch me again.” The text message thread also included her saying, “I never thought you would cross that boundary,” and “I hope you get what you deserve.”

The defendant later replied, “I will stay away from you, and I hate myself for my pleasure. Did not mean to make you feel like this.”

“So they compared text messages to the statements that our victim gave during CPT and was able to really corroborate what her story was,” explained Public Information Officer, Scott Lummond. “Although we had some descending comments by our defendant and some witnesses to this, they were kind of negligible compared to the evidence we were able to collect through forensic contamination through cell phones.”

Prior to the discovery, Hillis denied the allegations by saying she placed her head on his arm while they laid on the couch. After being showed the text messages, he denied any sexual contact between him and the victim.

Lt. Lummond encouraged the community to reach out if they are suffering through the same thing.

“We take reports of sexual crimes against anyone very seriously. Obviously for a child to come forward and give testimony to law enforcement that have been violated is very tough but we’re here to help you. We will investigate thoroughly, and we’ll make the arrest when it’s appropriate to be made.”

Hillis’ bond is set at $500,000.

