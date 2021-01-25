Local cyclists honor Gainesville legend as bike race season starts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

The Battle of Olustee ride was held on Sunday. The route went Gainesville to Olustee and then back.

Riders took off from the Holiday Inn in downtown Gainesville this morning. About forty-five riders devoted their day to the 113-mile trek.

The ride is nearly 40 years old

“The ride was started in 1984 by a local legend who is named John Harlon. He was a really good racer back in the day and we have done this ride ever since then.” Ryan Saylor the organizer of the ride said.

With no entry fee or prize, the winner simply got the bragging rights of their peers.

