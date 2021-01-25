Man who robbed ex-girlfriend at gunpoint arrested

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County deputies arrested a man on armed robbery charges after he put a semi-automatic handgun in his ex-girlfriend’s face and stole her iPhone.

22-year-old Aahtrell Johnson held the victim at gunpoint in her apartment complex on West University Avenue.

He took the $1,300 iPhone, and another person stole the victim’s wallet.

Her debit card was used a short time later to withdraw $1,000 from an ATM.

Deputies say Johnson and his girlfriend had been living together until they broke up four days prior.

