Man who robbed ex-girlfriend at gunpoint arrested

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County deputies arrested a man on armed robbery charges after he put a semi-automatic handgun in his ex-girlfriend’s face and stole her iPhone.

22-year-old Aahtrell Johnson held the victim at gunpoint in her apartment complex on West University Avenue.

He took the $1,300 iPhone, and another person stole the victim’s wallet.

Her debit card was used a short time later to withdraw $1,000 from an ATM.

Deputies say Johnson and his girlfriend had been living together until they broke up four days prior.

