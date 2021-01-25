The Week Ahead: What stories you need to look out for the week of Jan. 25

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday the Alachua County Commission will meet to discuss imposing capacity limits on food-service business.

To do so, the board would need to hire court-testifying experts to give evidence to justify the order.

The meeting beings at 11:30 a.m. and people can attend in person or virtually.

Also on Tuesday, the Ocala Breeders Sale Company will begin their 2021 Winter Mixed Sale.

It lasts two days, starting with the Consignor Preferred session at 10:30 a.m., followed by the sale of racing-age horses.

Wednesday will be the Open Sales session.

Wednesday will also feature the groundbreaking ceremony of a new project at the Frank DeLuca YMCA in Ocala.

Phase one of the project will feature new outdoor courts for basketball, volleyball, as well as pickleball courts.

Phase two will feature a new 2,000 square foot activity facility, along with new soccer fields.

