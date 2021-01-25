Advertisement

UPDATE: Former UF football player arrested after getting into bar fight

By Camille Syed
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former University of Florida football player is facing assault and battery charges after getting into a bar fight last weekend.

Gainesville police say 23-year-old Luke Ancrum was asked to pay a $5 cover charge at Fat Daddy’s bar. Instead, he threw $3 at the bouncers feet.

Officers say when he was asked to leave he threw drinks and got violent with the bouncers.

“He became frustrated that he had to pay the amount to enter the bar,” explained Public Information Officer, Graham Glover. “He came back struck a patron in the face subsequently threw a pedestrian barrier through a door, shattered the door and got into scuffle with some others. Once our officer was on scene, he was able to get an identification of the individual.”

The barricade left a cut more than an inch deep on one of the bouncers.

“Look anytime you’re out in public, anytime you’re at a bar scene, restaurant especially later on in the night always be aware of your surroundings,” added Glover. “If it looks like something like this is going to go down step back from the situation, please contact 911. Fortunately, we had officers in the area on foot patrol and they were able to respond very soon and to apprehend the individual.”

Ancrum was a defensive lineman for the gators from 2015 to 2019.

