UPDATE: Missing Ginnie Springs diver found dead

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - An underwater diver missing in northeast Gilchrist County was found dead.

According to the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office, GCSO with the International Underwater Cave Rescue and Recovery recovered Thomas Brian Ellis on Friday. Ellis, who was diving at Ginnie Springs, was reported missing on Friday morning.

Investigators say that Ellis, who hails from California, looks to have drowned while diving.

The investigation remains open at this time.

