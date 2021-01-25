Advertisement

UPDATE: Missing Ginnie Springs diver found dead

Ginnie Springs
Ginnie Springs(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - An underwater diver missing in northeast Gilchrist County was found dead.

According to the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office, GCSO with the International Underwater Cave Rescue and Recovery recovered Thomas Brian Ellis on Friday. Ellis, who was diving at Ginnie Springs, was reported missing on Friday morning.

Investigators say that Ellis, who hails from California, looks to have drowned while diving.

The investigation remains open at this time.

