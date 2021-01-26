Alachua County Public Schools forms COVID-19 response team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In last week’s school board meeting, superintendent Carlee Simon announced the formation of a new COVID-19 response team for Alachua County Public Schools.

The team will consist of Jason Stanford and Prescott Cowles, both former teachers with backgrounds in the medical sciences and science education. Stanford worked for the CDC in Georgia before transitioning into teaching at Hawthorne. Cowles was a teacher in Hillsborough County before getting involved with Camp Crystal Lake here in Alachua County.

“My main role will be looking at what we’re doing well, and seeing if we can’t replicate that in other campuses and looking at vulnerabilities that we have and seeing how sure up that to prevent any new infections,” Stanford said.

The team will work closely with the Scientific Medical Advisory Council to make decisions.

“We are just the compliment to that. We’re part of that partnership,” said Stanford. “What we are going to do is take their advice and see how we can make it realistically on the ground. They’re our experts when it comes to the medical part of this. Now the day to day, having the operations and how do we make that a reality? That’s part of what my role and my partners role on this team is.”

“We are the boots on the ground, trying to do what we can to make it better,” Cowles adds. “Because the medical advisory committee, they’re doctors at UF, they’ve got a full time job so they’re taking time out of their day to advise us. Our job is to put in the hours, put in the work to find what issues there are, do what we can to help, find what’s going really well and see how we can get that to all of our schools.”

Stanford and Cowles say their number one priority is keeping the kids, their teachers, and the other faculty and staff at the schools safe.

“I think it’s really important to remind our community that we all want to go back to our own lives,” Stanford said. “And that includes teachers, bus drivers and custodians, but they’re out their working hard every day to keep our community kids safe and educated, so this team is going to work hard every day to keep those people that are helping our kids safe.”

“All the answers are in this community,” adds Cowles. “We have some talented, smart people, some hard working people and we’re all dedicated and committed to the district and these kids so we’ve just got to use the solutions all in one place and we’re going to be alright.”

In one week of working together, they issued a survey to parents and teachers and already got over one thousands responses with great suggestions and insight.

