COVID-19 vaccine appointments suspended in Gilchrist County

A Moderna vaccine is prepared at a Central Shenandoah Health District vaccination clinic.
A Moderna vaccine is prepared at a Central Shenandoah Health District vaccination clinic.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - All available appointments are taken in Gilchrist County.

The Florida Department of Health in Gilchrist County has temporarily suspended the scheduling of COVID-19 vaccination appointments after all the allotted vaccines have been scheduled.

RELATED STORY:  Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

Scheduling will resume when more vaccines are available. Scheduling was open for a little less than 24 hours, opening up at noon on Monday.

Individuals can stay up to date by texting GILCHRISTVAX to 888-777

