COVID-19 vaccine appointments suspended in Gilchrist County
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - All available appointments are taken in Gilchrist County.
The Florida Department of Health in Gilchrist County has temporarily suspended the scheduling of COVID-19 vaccination appointments after all the allotted vaccines have been scheduled.
Scheduling will resume when more vaccines are available. Scheduling was open for a little less than 24 hours, opening up at noon on Monday.
Individuals can stay up to date by texting GILCHRISTVAX to 888-777
