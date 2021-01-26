COVID-19 vaccine appointments suspended in Gilchrist County

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - All available appointments are taken in Gilchrist County.

The Florida Department of Health in Gilchrist County has temporarily suspended the scheduling of COVID-19 vaccination appointments after all the allotted vaccines have been scheduled.

Scheduling will resume when more vaccines are available. Scheduling was open for a little less than 24 hours, opening up at noon on Monday.

Individuals can stay up to date by texting GILCHRISTVAX to 888-777

