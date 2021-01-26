Advertisement

History made: Gainesville hires first Black Fire Chief

Joseph Dixon
Joseph Dixon(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There’s a new fire chief in Gainesville and it’s creating two “firsts” for the department.

Joseph Dixon will be the new chief at Gainesville Fire Rescue replacing former Chief Jeffrey Lane who retired in September.

Dixon most recently served as fire chief in Goldsboro North Carolina.

Interim Chief Joanne Rice will retire February 6th. Dixon will take over on March 15th.

Assistant Chief Stephen Hesson will lead until Dixon takes over making him the first African-American in the position, making Dixon first to be hired for the position permanently.

