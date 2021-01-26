Advertisement

Gainesville woman behind bars after pointing a gun at a woman and her children

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A good deed ended with a gun in the face for one Gainesville woman.

Gainesville police arrested Demetria Rollins after she pointed a gun at a woman and her kids. The incident occurred on SE 17th Terrace.

According to the report, the 47-year old and the victim were arguing after the victim stopped in the roadway to pick up some trash. While the victim was returning to the vehicle, police say Rollins pulled out a gun from the driver’s side of the car and pointed at the victim - her kids were in the direct line of fire.

Rollins then fled the scene, while the victim followed and called police detailing the incident and directing the officer. Rollins refused to speak to law enforcement officials after they pulled them over, however, a man, who was in the vehicle with Rollins, told police that the two women were arguing and Rollins thought the victim would attack her, which is why she pulled out the gun.

Police found drugs and a gun stolen from the Alachua Police Department in Rollins’ vehicle.

Rollins is currently being held at the Alachua County jail on aggravated assault charges.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville Police is investigating another crash involving a pedestrian on University Ave.
DEVELOPING: GPD investigating another crash involving a pedestrian on University Ave.
Ginnie Springs
UPDATE: Missing Ginnie Springs diver found dead
Former University of Florida football player arrested on battery charges
Former University of Florida football player arrested on battery charges
Dollar General employee arrested for inappropriately touching a minor
Dollar General employee arrested for inappropriately touching a minor
Howell used stolen credit cards to buy more than 300 dollars worth of goods from Target,...
Gainesville man charged with burglary and credit card fraud

Latest News

Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
A Moderna vaccine is prepared at a Central Shenandoah Health District vaccination clinic.
COVID-19 vaccine appointments suspended in Gilchrist County
Fire
Prescribed burn schedueled at Morningside Nature Center
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says that the Publix Vaccination Program is expanding due to its...
DeSantis to feds: Florida wants more COVID-19 vaccine doses