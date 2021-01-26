Gainesville woman behind bars after pointing a gun at a woman and her children

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A good deed ended with a gun in the face for one Gainesville woman.

Gainesville police arrested Demetria Rollins after she pointed a gun at a woman and her kids. The incident occurred on SE 17th Terrace.

According to the report, the 47-year old and the victim were arguing after the victim stopped in the roadway to pick up some trash. While the victim was returning to the vehicle, police say Rollins pulled out a gun from the driver’s side of the car and pointed at the victim - her kids were in the direct line of fire.

Rollins then fled the scene, while the victim followed and called police detailing the incident and directing the officer. Rollins refused to speak to law enforcement officials after they pulled them over, however, a man, who was in the vehicle with Rollins, told police that the two women were arguing and Rollins thought the victim would attack her, which is why she pulled out the gun.

Police found drugs and a gun stolen from the Alachua Police Department in Rollins’ vehicle.

Rollins is currently being held at the Alachua County jail on aggravated assault charges.

