GPD investigating a crash on University Ave that left one man dead

By Dylan Lyons
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to a car crash involving one car and a pedestrian on University Ave Monday evening.

According to the Public Information Officer for GPD, an elderly man was driving east on University Avenue and veered off the road. The crash happened on NW 29th St. and NW 28th Terrace on University - right between the two streets is where the incident occurred.

The pedestrian avoided the car by jumping into some nearby bushes. An electrical pole was damaged.

PREVIOUS STORY: DEVELOPING: GPD investigating another crash involving a pedestrian on University Ave

There is no sign of reckless or impaired driving. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

