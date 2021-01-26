GPD investigating a crash on University Ave that left one man dead

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to a car crash involving one car and a pedestrian on University Ave Monday evening.

A spokesperson for the Gainesville Police Department says an elderly man was driving east on University Ave. when he veered off the road. There is no sign of reckless or impaired driving. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

According to the Public Information Officer for GPD, an elderly man was driving east on University Avenue and veered off the road. The crash happened on NW 29th St. and NW 28th Terrace on University - right between the two streets is where the incident occurred.

A tow truck arrived moments ago and just flipped the car over. The car has extensive damage. The front windshield appears to be missing, the front bumper is damaged and multiple air bags deployed.

The pedestrian avoided the car by jumping into some nearby bushes. An electrical pole was damaged.

There is no sign of reckless or impaired driving. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

Gainesville Police are investigating a crash on University Avenue involving a pedestrian. A car is on its side and an electrical pole is damaged. The medical examiner just arrived on scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

