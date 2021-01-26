Advertisement

Historic North Central Florida judge Stephan Mickle dies at 76

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A groundbreaking icon of the North Central Florida community has passed away. Family and friends have confirmed the death of Judge Stephan Mickle.

Mickle was among the group of seven African American students to integrate the University of Florida.

After establishing a law practice in Gainesville in 1972, Mickle earned a spot on the county, circuit, and district court benches. He became the first African American to serve as Chief Justice of the Northern District of Florida.

Mickle died of cancer at the age of 76.

