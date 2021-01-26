H.S. hoops roundup: Buchholz boys win at the buzzer, Hawthorne girls prevail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The basketball programs at Buchholz high school sure know how to make things exciting. The Bobcat boys team defeated Vanguard on Monday, 63-61 on a three-pointer by Matthew Willenborg as time expired. Willenborg finished with 20 points as Buchholz improved to 4-8 overall.

The buzzer-beating shot was the second of its kind at Buchholz in the last four days. On Friday night, The Bobcat girls downed Trenton, 37-34 on a three by Toni Davis as time ran out.

Elsewhere, the Hawthorne girls snapped North Marion’s ten-game winning streak, 47-36. The Hornets and Colts are both 14-4 overall.

