Advertisement

NCFL Congresswoman Kat Cammack joining two committees in the U.S. House of Representatives

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Congresswoman Kat Cammack will represent North Central Florida on two committees in the U.S House of Representatives.

Representing Florida’s third congressional district, Congresswoman Kat Cammack with sit on the House Agriculture Committee and the Homeland Security Committee.

On the Agriculture Committee Cammack will be the only Florida Republican on the committee.

In a statement Cammack said “My first priority during my time on this committee is improving and expanding access to rural broadband for my constituents.”

And Cammack says it is important to have a Floridian on the House Homeland Security Committee which oversees F.E.M.A. due to the challenges of hurricane season.

Cammack also detailed how her background aides in her decisions to be on the Homeland Security Committee.

Cammack stated “My background in national defense and military strategy from the United States Naval War College will serve my constituents well as I work with my colleagues to increase border security, improve emergency preparedness in Florida, and support counterterrorism and intelligence efforts to keep Americans safe, especially amid emerging global threats by China and Russia.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville Police is investigating another crash involving a pedestrian on University Ave.
DEVELOPING: GPD investigating another crash involving a pedestrian on University Ave.
Ginnie Springs
UPDATE: Missing Ginnie Springs diver found dead
Former University of Florida football player arrested on battery charges
Former University of Florida football player arrested on battery charges
Howell used stolen credit cards to buy more than 300 dollars worth of goods from Target,...
Gainesville man charged with burglary and credit card fraud
Dollar General employee arrested for inappropriately touching a minor
Dollar General employee arrested for inappropriately touching a minor

Latest News

GPD investigating a crash on University Ave that left one man dead
GPD investigating a crash on University Ave that left one man dead
Sen. Scott supports President Biden’s "Buy American" executive order
Senator Rick Scott supports President Biden’s “Buy American” executive order
Local health officials give an update on the massive inoculation effort while the Director of...
Local health officials give an update on the massive inoculation effort while the Director of the local VA reveals they are expecting a reduction in doses
The Russell Report
The Russell Report: The Gator Men’s Basketball team gets a big win, and remembering Hank Aaron