NCFL Congresswoman Kat Cammack joining two committees in the U.S. House of Representatives

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Congresswoman Kat Cammack will represent North Central Florida on two committees in the U.S House of Representatives.

Representing Florida’s third congressional district, Congresswoman Kat Cammack with sit on the House Agriculture Committee and the Homeland Security Committee.

On the Agriculture Committee Cammack will be the only Florida Republican on the committee.

In a statement Cammack said “My first priority during my time on this committee is improving and expanding access to rural broadband for my constituents.”

And Cammack says it is important to have a Floridian on the House Homeland Security Committee which oversees F.E.M.A. due to the challenges of hurricane season.

Cammack also detailed how her background aides in her decisions to be on the Homeland Security Committee.

Cammack stated “My background in national defense and military strategy from the United States Naval War College will serve my constituents well as I work with my colleagues to increase border security, improve emergency preparedness in Florida, and support counterterrorism and intelligence efforts to keep Americans safe, especially amid emerging global threats by China and Russia.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.