Ocala mother arrested for hitting her toddler 30 times with a belt, causing brain injury

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A three-year-old remains critical at a north central Florida hospital after suffering abuse from her mother.

D’Talya Lewis was arrested for aggravated child abuse after police say she hit her child with a belt approximately 30 times.

According to the arrest affidavit, the child was disciplined for being “difficult.” The toddler was transported to the hospital, where the child was found to have traumatic brain injury.

