OPD: Man arrested for abusing a 13-year-old boy

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after Ocala Police say he abused a teenage boy.

Alexander Pinkston was handcuffed and booked into the Marion County Jail on sexual battery charges on Tuesday.

According to Ocala Police, the 73-year-old abused a 13-year-old boy in 2017. Pinkston was known by the the family and a trusted mentor to the child at the time of the abuse.

Pinkston told officers that all of the allegations against him are true.

