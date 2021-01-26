Advertisement

OPD: Man arrested for abusing a 13-year-old boy

Alexander Pinkston was handcuffed and booked into the Marion County Jail on sexual battery charges on Tuesday.(OPD)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after Ocala Police say he abused a teenage boy.

According to Ocala Police, the 73-year-old abused a 13-year-old boy in 2017. Pinkston was known by the the family and a trusted mentor to the child at the time of the abuse.

Pinkston told officers that all of the allegations against him are true.

