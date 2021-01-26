Advertisement

Prescribed burn schedueled at Morningside Nature Center

Fire
Fire("flame-texture-19" by designshard is licensed under CC BY 2.0)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A prescribed burn at Morningside Nature Center is scheduled for Tuesday.

According to the City of Gainesville, the burn, which will occur at 3540 E. University Ave., will begin at 10 a.m. and end before 5 p.m..

This is an ecological fuel reduction burn, which will be conducted with support from the Florida Forest Service.

Morningside will be closed to visitors during the burn.

The Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs staff will work with the Florida Forest Service, the University of Florida, Alachua County Fire Rescue, Florida Department of Environmental Protection , as well as the Gainesville Police Department and Gainesville Fire Rescue.

