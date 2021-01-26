Prescribed burn schedueled at Morningside Nature Center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A prescribed burn at Morningside Nature Center is scheduled for Tuesday.

According to the City of Gainesville, the burn, which will occur at 3540 E. University Ave., will begin at 10 a.m. and end before 5 p.m..

This is an ecological fuel reduction burn, which will be conducted with support from the Florida Forest Service.

Morningside will be closed to visitors during the burn.

The Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs staff will work with the Florida Forest Service, the University of Florida, Alachua County Fire Rescue, Florida Department of Environmental Protection , as well as the Gainesville Police Department and Gainesville Fire Rescue.

