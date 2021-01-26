Advertisement

Senate, House Dems introduce bills to raise minimum wage to $15

Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal...
Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal minimum wage, currently $7.25, to $15 by 2025.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal minimum wage, currently $7.25, to $15 by 2025.

In the House bill, the wage would increase to $9.50 when it goes into effect, if passed and signed by the president. It would move to $11 in one year, $12.50 in 2023, $14 in 2024 and $15 in 2025.

President Joe Biden already signed an executive order to encourage raising the minimum age for federal workers.

The order directs agencies to identify which federal workers earn less than $15 per hour and craft policies to promote that wage level as a baseline. Biden also started the work to issue an executive order that requires federal contractors to pay a $15 minimum wage and provides emergency paid leave to workers.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville Police is investigating another crash involving a pedestrian on University Ave.
DEVELOPING: GPD investigating another crash involving a pedestrian on University Ave.
Ginnie Springs
UPDATE: Missing Ginnie Springs diver found dead
Former University of Florida football player arrested on battery charges
Former University of Florida football player arrested on battery charges
Howell used stolen credit cards to buy more than 300 dollars worth of goods from Target,...
Gainesville man charged with burglary and credit card fraud
Dollar General employee arrested for inappropriately touching a minor
Dollar General employee arrested for inappropriately touching a minor

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
AP sources: Biden to pause oil drilling on public lands
If both sides can't come to terms, Democrats may pursue a rare and controversial legislative...
Biden more bullish on vaccines, open to 1.5 million daily shot goal
Disney Parks' Jungle Cruise rides are getting a revamp, as shown in this concept art.
Disney revamping Jungle Cruise ride, addressing depictions of indigenous people
.
Kobe Bryant remembered one year after fatal crash