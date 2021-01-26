Senator Rick Scott supports President Biden’s “Buy American” executive order

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - President Biden signed an executive order today designed to strengthen American manufacturing and it is getting support from the other side of the isle.

Republican Senator Rick Scott is applauding the order to strengthen federal “Buy-American” rules.

The idea is to use tax money to buy American and support American jobs. The current rules require that part of federal spending on items like infrastructure and equipment be limited to goods made in the United States. But right now those regulations have loopholes President Biden intends to close.

Senator Scott said in a statement, “Buying American is not partisan and I’m glad to see President Biden join me in acting to put American interests first.”

