The Russell Report: The Gator Men’s Basketball team gets a big win, and remembering Hank Aaron

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Men’s Basketball team picks up a nice road win at Georgia over the weekend, an important win for many reasons.

The obvious is that Florida gets an SEC win, but it also backs up that big home win a few days ago against Tennessee; there was no letdown and the Gators put up over 90 points on a bad Georgia defensive team.

Vanderbilt, a team really struggling is next for Florida, and the Gators need all the league wins they can get because the back end of the schedule is tough.

The teams are now set for the Super Bowl and you have to tip your cap to them for making it to this game in a tough season during a pandemic.

Lots of players were out because of COVID, locker rooms were closed and rosters were shuffled constantly, but in the end, the teams played all their games and the season was successful. Players, coaches, management and the league deserve a lot of credit for making this happen.

The sports world still mourns the passing of Hank Aaron last week who passed away at the age of 86.

As great a player as he was, I have always believed he was overshadowed somewhat by the equally great Willie Mays who played the same time Aaron did. We all know about breaking Babe Ruth’s home run record, but how he handled and endured off the field issues during that run, with racial slurs, death threats and the like, is just as remarkable. He never complained, he just went about his business.

I could recite his great numbers forever, but I’ll just run a few by you. He played in 25 All-Star games -- The most of anyone ever. The active players who have played the most All-Star games -- Mike Trout, Clayton Kershaw and Justin Verlander -- have played in eight.

Aaron has the most total bases of any player in history -- 6,856. If you stretched those out, it would cover about 117 miles, and in 1963, Aaron became the first player ever to hit 40 homers and steal 30 bases in a season, and no one else would do that until Jose Canseco went 40-40 in 1988.

Everyone who is in baseball’s Hall of Fame deserves to be there, but Hank Aaron is among the best to ever play the game. He did it with quiet grace and dignity and in relatively small markets back in the day in Atlanta and Milwaukee. A truly remarkable player, an even better human being.

