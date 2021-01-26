UF Online rises in national rankings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

UF online is climbing the national rankings for several online degree programs.

The university was ranked the top ranked online program for graduate schools in the nation and third for receiving a bachelor’s degree. These rankings are according to the 2021 survey of best online programs by U.S News & World Report. UF online has touted the top spot in four of the last six years that the ranking has been out. Only 2018 and 2020 saw UF Online ranked lower than number one in the nation.

UF has also recently been ranked the #6 public university by the same service.

UF Online spokesperson Cynthia Roldan said, “This is one of numerous recognitions we have recently received. We were recently names a top six public university in the country. This just shows that a degree from the University of Florida continues to increase in value.”

The school also has the number one program for graduate degrees in education.

Specialty areas such as Special Education and Educational Administration also scored highly amongst the 296 other institutes that were being ranked.

The deadline to register for UF Online courses for this summer is Feb. 1.

