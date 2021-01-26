University of Florida releases annual shark attack summary

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida’s annual summary of shark attacks around the world is out.

The number of unprovoked attacks last year dropped to 57, well below the five-year average of 80.

10 people were killed in unprovoked attacks, and that’s well above the average of four per year.

The US had the highest number of attacks in the world, and Florida again led the country with 16.

Out of all water activities, surfers were attacked the most.

