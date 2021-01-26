Williams Elementary School teacher arrested for abusing one of his students

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Williams Elementary School teacher is behind bars after police say he abused one of his students.

According to Gainesville Police, Joshua Gaydon was arrested after students saw Gaydon slap a 9-year-old boy on the back of the head on Friday. The police report states that the force of the impact forced the boy’s head to hit the desk in front of him, causing a busted lip. Gaydon claimed the above incident was an accident.

Alachua County Public schools placed the third grade teacher on administrative leave on Monday morning, as soon as they received the complaint.

Several other witnesses told the principal and the school resource officer that they often saw the teacher discipline the student by using a belt on the child’s buttocks during class.

The child was not sent to the school nurse for treatment.

“We take all such complaints very, very seriously, which is why we immediately took the step of removing the employee from the school,” said Alachua County Public School spokesperson Jackie Johnson. “We will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement and will be conducting our own investigation to determine what action we need to take to ensure the safety of our students.”

Gaydon is charged with aggravated child abuse.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.